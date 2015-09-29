Urban Ecology Center Hosts Ferment!Milwaukee

Fermentation is an age-old natural process humans have used since ancient times, yet many of us are unfamiliar with the important health benefits associated with fermented foods and beverages. To help introduce and expand people’s knowledge about fermenting, the Urban Ecology Center has partnered with Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at UEC’s Riverside Park location, 1500 E. Park Place.

This free event offers the opportunity to meet local fermentation gurus, sample fermented food and beverages, and attend workshops to learn about the history, health benefits and how-to of fermentation. Vendors include Rishi Tea, Slow Pokes, Simple Soyman, Zymbiotics, Indulgence Chocolatiers, Clock Shadow Creamery, Northern Brewer, Joyful Eats and Rocket Baby Bakery. Presentations take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and music will be provided by Gilbert Surf. For more information about Ferment!Milwaukee and a presentation schedule, search for the event on Facebook, visit urbanecologycenter.org or call 414-964-8505.