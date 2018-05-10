What's on Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for May 10-16, 2018

Roll out the barrel for these upcoming Milwaukee-area craft beer events.

Thursday, May 10

Explorium Brewpub Tap Takeover @ Milwaukee Ale House, 11 a.m.-midnight

Explorium is taking over the Milwaukee Ale House and they'll be pouring 3 Berry Berlinerweiss, Schwartzbier, Damn! That's Good IIPA, Doc Rae Scotch Ale and more.

Drink Brew City Tap Takeover @ DOC's Commerce Smokehouse, 6-9 p.m.

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League members were asked to dig deep into their cellars for this tap takeover event. $10 gets you 6 pours from an extremely limited menu and a change to talk with the brewers and others behind the beer. See a full list of what will be available here.

"Behind the Beer" with Solemn Oath Brewery @ Ray's Growler Gallery, 6-9 p.m.

John Barley and Eric Hobbs of Solemn Oath Brewery (Naperville, IL) continue the "Behind the Beer" series. Tickets are $15 and include a flight of six Solemn Oath beers. This speaker series is based on a lively salon-style discussion about the beer industry.

Milwaukee Brewing Company Belgian Tripel Release Party @ Colonel Hart's (Wauwatosa), 7 p.m.-midnight

Get a chance to try Belgian Tripel before it hits the market. Milwaukee Brewing Company brewers and staff will be on-site to talk about the beer and celebrate its release. The blonde ale has complex fruit aromas, earthy tones and crips dry mouthfeel with hints of tangerine, apples and anise.

Friday, May 11

Summer Home Hoppy Blonde Ale Release Party @ Third Space Brewing, 2-10 p.m.

With summer just around the corner, Third Space is ready with their release of Summer Home Hoppy Blonde Ale. Last year, they only brewed one batch and it sold out too quickly for many people to get a chance to try it. This will be Third Space's summer seasonal and will also be available in cans. Release starts at 2 p.m. and Fatty Patty will be on hand flinging burgers.

Saturday, May 12

Prenzlauer Berliner Weisse Release Party @ Gathering Place Brewing Company, noon-10 p.m.

This Berliner Weisse is soft and tart with notes of apple, pear and little yogurty funk. A classic representation of the style, it uses no hops, 50% malted wheat and was soured using a special blend of lactobacillus. Taps will be open at noon.

An Odd Barbecue @ Three Cellars (Menomonee Falls), 3-6 p.m.

Three Cellars will welcome Andrew Donaldson from Odd Side Ales (Grand Haven, MI) to tap a special barrel of Hipster brunch Stout, an Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with coffee, maple syrup and bacon. The Smoked @ 225 food truck will be on hand to provide the grub.

3 Floyds Tap Takeover @ The Brass Tap, 4-11 p.m.

3 Floyds (Munster, Ind.) is taking over some of the taps at The Brass Tap and will be pouring some special brews including Zombie Dust, Dreadnaught, Backmasking and more.

Sunday, May 13

Free beers for mothers: Third Space Brewing and Milwaukee Burger Company (Franklin).

Monday, May 14

Weekly Fun Run @ Lakefront Brewery, 6-8 p.m.

Some people need a little extra motivation like half-priced pints and half-priced cheese curds to get them through exercise. Lakefront's weekly fun runs are for those people. The run is free but it's a good idea to register.

Traveling Beer Dinner @ North 48 (Cedarburg), 6 p.m.

North 48 is pairing Drift Mobile Cafe with Uinta Brewing (Salt Lake City, UT) for their next traveling beer dinner series. Tickets for the four-course meal are $45. See a full menu here.

Tuesday, May 15

Bell's Patio Party @ The Brass Tap, 5 p.m.

Should be a great day to hit the patio and try some of Bell's Brewery's (Comstock, MI) summertime brews. They are also working on a jockey box with Oberon infused with pineapple and jalapeno.

Lakefront Brewery and Cheese Festival @ Uber Tap Room, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This SOLD OUT event features Lakefront beer paired with Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheese. Before they were sold out, tickets were $18 and included four beer and cheese pairings. If you missed out on getting tickets for this event, there's another event in the series that will feature beers from The Fermentorium.

Wednesday, May 16

Paints, Pints & Pets @ Black Husky Brewing, 6-8 p.m.

Think you might have some hidden talent as an artist? Have you always wanted to try your hand at painting? Perhaps paint your pet? Peg Haubert of ArtenSoul Studio will be at Black Husky to guide you as you paint your very own masterpiece while enjoying your favorite Black Husky beer. Don't have a pet and want to paint something else? No worries. You can paint whatever speaks to you. Registration is $40 and includes an 11"x14" wrapped canvas, supplies and gentle coaching from Peg.

Have an event coming up that we missed? Leave a comment and we'll keep this list up-to-date.