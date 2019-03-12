Celebrate All Colors of the Rainbow This Week

It may be St. Patrick’s Day, but the LGBTQ community is ready to party all week long. After all, green isn’t the only color in the rainbow, is it? Check out my social calendar and you’ll find a great activity every night of the week.

I’ll be back next week with some questions from and advice for the city’s lovelorn, but until then schedule some fun for yourself this week and hit up a few of the events below. Can you do it all? Give it a try and let me know how it goes. Tell ’em Ruthie sent ya. See you out and about, Milwaukee!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 13—LGBT Wednesday at TRIO (1023 N. Old World Third St.): Break up the workweek, celebrate Hump Day and let off a little steam when you check out this new hot spot. Each Wednesday, TRIO features a drag show, a DJ, dancing and drink specials. The fun starts at 10 p.m. with three floors of fun to investigate. Wednesdays just got a little hotter in downtown Milwaukee.

March 14—“Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): One of the country’s most beloved first ladies visits Cream City with her one-woman reflection on her life—both public and private. Enjoy firsthand accounts of her childhood, how she balanced work and motherhood, and what it’s like to be an American icon. Tickets to the 8 p.m. event run $55 to $190 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

March 15—Pride Night at The Rep at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Be one of the first to enjoy the touching new LGBTQ-themed play Things I Know to be True, making its American debut at The Rep. On this special night, your $30 ticket gets you into the 8:00 p.m. show, as well as a pre-show reception (6:30 p.m.) featuring free appetizers, wine and beer. For tickets and more, see milwaukeerep.com.

March 15—Stanton Warriors at LVL Dance (801 S. Second St.): After Midnight Entertainment pairs with Milwaukee’s mega LGBT dance club for a wild adventure of house music, DJs and dancing. Direct from the UK, Stanton Warriors bring their landmark breakbeats and garage cuts to the Cream City for a 9 p.m. house party that runs till bar close. The $20-$25 tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

March 15—Pagan Holladay’s Schadenfreude Funhouse at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): One of the stars of the reality show “Camp Wannakiki,” Pagan Holladay, mixes up the local drag scene with this entertaining twist on typical shows. Watch as she puts her guests through a kooky ringer during the fun-loving 10 p.m. event.

March 16—The Gathering 2019 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Jammin’ 98.3 invites all women to attend this 17th annual female expo. Enjoy a relaxed, inspiring day with your girlfriends when you attend the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event that includes health information, live entertainment, a marketplace, fashion shows and more. General admission is $10 at the door, and the event is only open to those 18 and older.

March 17—St. Patrick’s Day Bash at the Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): It’s not easy being green... unless it’s St. Paddy’s Day! Toss back a few green beers, nosh on some corned beef and wear you best Leprechaun duds. The party starts at the top o’ the morning (okay... 11 a.m.) and runs till bar close.

March 18—GirlBoss Film Series at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Elizabeth Kay of 99.1 The Mix and WISN celebrates Women’s History Month with this salute to trailblazing ladies in film. This week’s movie? Thelma & Louise, of course! Partake in an extended happy hour with food and drink specials during the 6 p.m. showing.

March 19—Trivia with Sylvia at Hamburger Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): Are you smarter than a drag queen? Find out during this zany weekly trivia night. You don’t have to be an Einstein to enjoy the 7:30 p.m. party. Just grab a few friends and come on down for a frosty beverage, free popcorn, free arcade games and free trivia craziness with local funny lady, Sylvia Nyxx.

March 20—Coffee Connection at United Way of Greater Milwaukee Volunteer Center (200 W. Pleasant St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is serving up piping hot cups of Joe once again. Grab a free mugful when you stop by this 8-9 a.m. meet-and-greet. Make a few new friends, rub elbows with LGBTQ business owners and jumpstart your day with a few smiles.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss season one of her drag reality show on YouTube—“Camp Wannakiki!”