C'mon, Get Happy!

When it comes to capping off the day with a cold beer or a snazzy cocktail, Milwaukeeans have a host of options to choose from. From frosty to fancy, there’s no shortage of happy hour beverages on the menu, and there’s no lack of swanky spots and basic bars to choose from.

Don’t believe me? Check out my social calendar this week. You’ll find all sorts of happy hour hot spots and after-work events to visit. Break up the week, meet some new people, share a couple of laughs and toss back a few at one of the city’s many happy hour events. (You’ll also find some other change-of-pace events on my list, too.)

I’ll be back next week with advice for the city’s lovelorn, horny housewives and mislead millennials, but until then, hit a happy hour! Better yet, email me at dearruthie@shepex.com and let me know where you hang when it’s time to hit the happy. Maybe I’ll even meet you there!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Jan. 23—Wine Happy Hour at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Like wine? Like happy hour? Like drag queens? Then, you’re in for a treat when Milwaukee diva Jaida Essence Hall hosts this 6 p.m. tasting. Enjoy $5 flights of wine to sample a few or sip on a $6 pour. You’ll also find bottles available for sale and an expert to answer all your wine-o questions. Hang out for a 9 p.m. drag show as well.

Jan. 23—Winter Old Fashioneds and Chocolate Pairing Class at Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.): Say what? Old Fashioneds and chocolate? What the hell could be better? Don’t miss this tasty take on a 6 p.m. happy hour that’s sure to warm your spirits. You’ll enjoy a casual class and sensational samples for your $30 ticket. Pre-registration is a must so call 414-220-0123 to hold your spot.

Jan. 24—Come Out to Meet the Bar at Camp Bar (525 E. Menomonee St.): The LGBT Bar Association of Wisconsin invites you to this 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet. Enjoy a few cocktails, order up some food and make a few new (lawyer) friends as well. Cheers!

Jan. 25—LGBTQ Health Conference at Milwaukee Marriott-Downtown (323 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Cream City Foundation hosts this inaugural conference regarding the elevation of health and the quality of life in the city’s LGBTQ community. Free and open to the public, the 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. symposium offers a variety of topics (from smoking to HIV to emotional wellness) and features speakers from numerous backgrounds and professions. Please register at creamcityfoundation.org for planning purposes or contact info@creamcityfoundation.org for more information.

Jan. 25—TGIF January at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center brings its traveling happy hour to the oldest gay bar in the city with this 5:30 p.m. party. Enjoy snacks, drink specials and all the mixing and mingling you can handle in the bar’s new and expanded space.

Jan. 27—Walker’s Point Winter Mini Putt Putt Classic (various locations): Grab your balls and head to Walker’s Point for this popular noon to 6 p.m. tournament. Each of 10 bars in the Walker’s Point area (including five LGBTQ bars) offer a whacky putt-putt hole; teams of four visit each location and give each mini course a try. See the “Walker’s Point Winter Mini Putt Putt” listing on Facebook to learn how to sign up, register and get your team in on the fun.

Jan. 27—Miss Ruck & Scrum 2019 at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Milwaukee’s Beer Barons Rugby Football Club hosts this tongue-in-cheek night of hilarity at the city’s pink-and-purple burger palace. Don’t miss the fun as these hunky rugby players don heels and gowns and strut their stuff to claim the crown. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the crazy contest starting at 6 p.m. Your $10 cover helps the rugby club but bring extra singles! The “lady” who makes the most tips wins the competition.

Jan. 28—A Fundraiser for Courage MKE at Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave): Swing by this local brewery from 6-9 p.m. and you’ll find live music, a silent auction, light appetizers, cash bars and more. Your $10 cover goes to Courage MKE and gets you into the good time!

Jan. 30—“Reflect” Runway Show by Lyn Kream Designs at The Rave/Eagles Club (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Designer to the stars and local darling, Lyn Kream is ready to impress Brew Town with her first runway show. Keep an eye out for local divas hitting the runway in Lyn’s creations as well as a star-studded audience. In addition to the dazzling fashion display, the 7 p.m. evening includes work from other artists, hair and makeup pros, live music, cash bars and more. See rawartists.org for your $22.50 presale ticket. See you there!

