Hatin' on Halloween

Dear Ruthie,

My husband is totally into Halloween. I hate it. I feel we’re too old to play dress up and just generally hate the drunken parties (I’m not into the bar scene as it is.) We’ve actually gotten into fights about this, often on the day of the party. What can I do this year to get out of the Halloween craze, avoid a fight and keep the peace in our house?

Help!

Costume-less Carl

Dear Hallo-weenie,

I get it, sugar. I’m pretty much wearing a costume several days a week, so Halloween has lost a pinch of its luster for me, too. But, what the hell? You only live once, right? Toss on a novelty T-shirt and make your hubby happy. In fact, use that at a “meet in the middle” point.

Calmly remind your guy that Halloween is just not your thing, but if he truly needs you by his side, tell him you’ll attend the parties in a simple Halloween novelty T-shirt, an orange dress shirt or maybe a very simple, comfortable costume. Ask him that the two of you compromise to make the evening enjoyable for both of you.

Or... just suck it up and make your honey pie happy for a night. After all, the bewitching hour only comes once per year so give in and bring a jack-o’-lantern grin to that guy of yours.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 18—Opening Night of The Bad Seed at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Don’t mess with Rhoda! That little bitch wants to put you in your place this Halloween. The team at Sunset Playhouse offers up this spooky tale directed by Michael Pocaro. Meant for mature audiences, the show runs through October 21. See sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets and show times.

Oct. 18—Opening Night of the Milwaukee Film Festival at Various Locations: More than 300 films, dozens of guest speakers, world premieres, parties and more make this 10th-annual film fest one for the books! You name the genre, and this popular event has something for you. See mkefilm.org for a complete listing of movies, venues and tickets.

Oct. 19—All Hallows Eve: A Victorian Masquerade at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Halloween gets a polished look with this free, family-friendly event. Grab a Victorian mask and hit the posh party that includes a costume contest, live music, parlor games and passed hors d’oeuvres. The spirited evening runs 6-10 p.m.

Oct. 19—Fetish Friday at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Grab your fetish gear and head south for this monthly bash. Get there by 9 p.m. for a free bondage class hosted by the Titans of the Midwest, a Levi-Leather group.

Oct. 20—Harvest Festival at the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.): Celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Public Market (yes, I said “13th”), with this 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. block party. Enjoy pumpkin bowling, pumpkin beer tasting and other events along St. Paul Avenue, as well as food and live music. Haven’t been to this Brew Town landmark in a bit? Put this fest on your calendar!

Oct. 20—Walker’s Point Halloween Pub Crawl at Various Locations: You could win as much as $1,500 when this crazy bar crawl invades the Walker’s Point area near First and Second streets and National Avenue. Shuttles start running at 7 p.m. between 15 bars and restaurants, including Walker’s Pint, Woody’s, D.I.X. and Fluid.

Oct. 20—The Kraken’s Ball at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Get a jumpstart on Halloween when the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference hosts this annual bash. A $10 cover charge gets you access to the sea-themed costume contest, dance floor, drag kings, local performers and more. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Oct. 21—Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church Sunday Show Tunes at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Join Dita Von and the Milwaukee MCC as they host this 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday Funday, featuring your favorite songs from the Great White Way. You’ll also enjoy bottomless mimosas and two-for-one drink specials. Best of all, This Is It! donates 25% of the bar sales back to the church!

Oct. 22—Opening Night Silence of the Clams at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St): Join me as I star in this hilarious parody of the Jodie Foster film that created goosebumps across the country. The 6 p.m. silly-spooky sendup is written by local playwright Anthony Torti and directed by Milwaukee favorite Jeremy Welter. Your $30 ticket includes a full meal and dessert as well as the show. See silenceclams.brownpapertickets.com for tickets to the comedy that runs through Oct. 25.

Oct. 23—Flyxx with Nyxx at Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): “Camp Wannakiki” favorite Sylvia Nyxx hosts these weekly movie fests at the popular arcade bar. Eat, drink and be “Mary” with a free movie (The Evil Dead), free popcorn and free video games. You’ll also find $2 off all flatbreads as well as two-for-one drinks. Join Sylvia for some fun this week!

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Listen to Ruthie every Friday on Energy 106.9 at 10:05 a.m. and watch Ruthie on YouTube’s reality show “Camp Wannakiki.”