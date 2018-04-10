Rub Elbows Cream-City Style

Hi Ruthie,

Even though I’m currently employed, I’ve been exploring career opportunities in Milwaukee for about two years. In the process, I’ve experienced a lot of bad behavior that I didn’t expect from respected institutions. One manager asked if I was Catholic and another asked, several times, if I was married and had a family.

Those opportunities didn’t pan out, and I’m glad to not work for those people. What are some local LGBT networking events you would recommend? Do you have any other advice?

Thank you,

This Mary’s Not Giving Up

Dear Mary,

Great to hear that you’re aggressive in your search for a new career! Good for you, but shame on those unprofessional, unethical companies who don’t know how to interview.

Luckily, Milwaukee is loaded with networking opportunities for everyone, including those in the LGBTQ community. (See the April 14 event in my social calendar below.)

Swing by one of the Coffee Connections, organized by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. These monthly events allow folks to get to know business owners, share ideas (and résumés) and network. Visit wislgbtchamber.com for more on these events. You should also follow Cream City Foundation (creamcityfoundation.org) as well as the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (mkelgbt.org) for prospects to schmooze with top companies. Good luck!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

April 11: Queer Aquatic Invocations and the (Re)Claiming of Women’s Space at American Geographical Society Library (2311 E. Hartford Ave.): Professor Sarah Piña explores the use of water and water dwellers found in the writings of lesbian authors Lydia Cabrera, Gloria E. Anzaldúa and tatiana de la tierra. The 3:20-4:20 p.m. lecture is free and open to the public.

April 12: Project Q’s Drag Show at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): “Be Yourself” is the theme of this youthful show that starts at 6 p.m. Featuring performers between the ages of 13 and 24, this friendly revue promises to present the beauty of drag in its many forms. Email jerdheim@mkelgbt.org for more information on this free, inspiring evening.

April 14: Connect: A Speed Networking Event at The Box MKE (311 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Calling all college-aged women! Swing by this networking event where you can meet other female professionals ready to help you take the next step into Milwaukee’s working world. Enjoy food, prizes and more during the 10 a.m. to noon event. The morning is free, but registration is limited, so stop by eventbrite.com and reserve your spot today.

April 14: Wisconsin TQPOC Summit: Queer Folk Magic at Marquette University (1250 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Wisconsin Trans and Queer People of Color (TQPOC) Summit is a space for everyone to gather and explore the issues and future of this community. Enjoy lectures and workshops focusing on social justice and equality during the noon to 4 p.m. conference. The summit is free, but attendees are asked to register at eventbrite.com.

April 14: MILMAIDS Charity Bowling Tournament at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes (2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison): Grab your most colorful shoes and shine your balls for this 33rd annual bowling tournament. Madison hosts the 1-6 p.m. day of balls, boys, broads and...and...oh, yes, bowling, too! See milmaidsbowling.com for registration. Not a bowler? Don’t miss the after-party at Woof’s bar.

April 14: Studio 54 Theme Night at The Crimson Club (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.): Check out this new South Side hot spot as they roll back the clock and turn up the disco! Wear your Saturday Night Fever finest and you might win the costume contest. Or, simply strut your stuff with ’70s drink specials, old-school tunes and more. Shake your groove thing from 9 p.m. to bar close.

April 14: Kenosha’s Pride Annual Benefit Show at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Support Kenosha Pride by attending this 9 p.m. evening of drag, drinks and dancing. Enter to win $1,500 in raffle prizes, enjoy shot specials and more. Check out kenoshapride.org to learn about the fundraiser as well as the summer Pride event.

April 15: Love is Love: An LGBT and Allies Wedding Showcase at Madison Marriott West (1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton): If the sound of wedding bells is ringing in your ears, don’t miss this 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. expo featuring dozens of vendors, including caterers, florists, printers, bakers and travel/honeymoon planners. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the showcase is free and open to the public.

April 16: ‘A Town Hall with Paul Ryan’ at Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior St.): Comedian Chris Fairbanks stars in this interactive comedy as Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Bring your questions and comments for “Mr. Ryan” as he holds this tongue-in-cheek town hall. Tickets start at $15 for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester.