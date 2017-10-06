Envoy is the jewel of the renovated Ambassador Hotel. The lobby is an Art Deco masterpiece and the dining room is illuminated by massive chandeliers. The contemporary menu offers a fusion of international ingredients. Barramundi is an excellent fish of Australian origin. Try a free-range chicken breast or an American Kobe beef burger. (Jeff Beutner)
Envoy Lounge (Ambassador Hotel)
2308 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Brunch, Contemporary, Fish Fry, Pizza, Sandwiches
Handicap access