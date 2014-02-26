1,000 Umbrellas: re:thingk (Mental Health Records)

×

1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave textured acoustic rock around heartfelt lyrics and melodies that gradually insinuate themselves into memory. Although named for an XTC song, 1,000 Umbrellas sound less like the British avant-pop group than such song-driven Milwaukee bands as the Yell Leaders, the Wooldridge Brothers and New Harmony Indiana.

Joining the duo at their CD release party will be a strong contingent of well-known local musicians, including Matt Meixner, Paul Biemann, Matt Krajewski, Joe Vent, Jeff Hamilton, Aaron Gardner, Mike Pauers and Jake Tomasicyk. Visuals will be provided by the PakaPaka Lightshow.

The show takes place Friday, Feb. 28, at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave.