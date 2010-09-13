The rock of Milwaukee group 2MorroW EvR AfteR resides somewhere on the blurry line separating ’70s glam pop and harder, hairier ’80s glam metal, as guitarist Stacy Maloney and his mates straddle the styles of The Sweet and Guns N’ Roses. As ought to be with such a band, their six-song debut EP delivers that sound with keening, careening melodiessave for the de rigueur power balladand libidinal sass oozing from their collective pores. Their Anglophile dandy wardrobe gives a clue as to their sound, too, and acts as another attribute to seal the deal on an act with a fresh take on retro sensibilities that could take them far beyond the state line.

2MorroW EvR AfteR plays at Shank Hall on Sept. 18.