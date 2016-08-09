Allen Keller and Mike Benign: Happiless

Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. Their collaboration results in wonderfully bitter lyrics that accent the best aspects of both songwriters. Keller, working in Los Angeles these last few years as a comedy writer, brings a serrated, acid-edged sensibility to Benign’s sophisticated ironies.

Happiless was recorded in L.A. with Benign flying from Milwaukee to lend his voice and guitar to a production that deserves its own recognition. The opener, “Some People,” concludes on a magnificent note reminiscent of George Martin’s work with The Beatles. “Sleepyhead” could be a lost track from the “White Album.” The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock underscore the approach on other tracks indebted to the ’80s post-new wave of Crowded House and Elvis Costello from which both Keller and Benign emerged.

Alas, Happiless is available only as a digital file that can be found at iTunes, Amazon and Bandcamp.