×

The sound of manycontemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothingbut their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one playerwho sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurorais unmistakably Israeli jazz, slipping between the modes of New York cool andSephardic melancholy. Even Cohen’s family roots in the Ladino-speaking Jews,expelled from Spaincenturies ago, grant him a unique route into Latin jazz. His upright bass isboth anchor and springboard, setting the pulse and calling the tunes.