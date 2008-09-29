Milwaukee singer, songwriter and guitarist Bob Parduhn recently released his fourth album, Lost in the Times. Recorded at Milwaukee's Fly Studios and produced by local bass player Guy Fiorentini, the CD includes Parduhn's band mates from Bones of Contention, organist/pianist Scott Finch and vocalist Annie Perry, with whom Parduhn has recorded two albums; drummer Bill Backes, who recorded an album with Parduhn for Wild Rice; and, keyboard player Matt Meixner. All of the musicians have performed in a variety of well-known bands, and their professional experiences make this recording stand out among local efforts.

Many songs feature ephemeral, harmonic vocals and meditative rhythms. The lyrics range from the whimsical "Let's Go to the Zoo" to the socially conscious title track, a Beatles-esque anti-war song. The instrumentals, particularly the guitar work, are also skillful, as with the Grateful Dead-influenced "Wishing on a Star" and "What's for Dinner," the Santana-infused instrumental "Viviendo el Sueno," and the lively blues slide guitar reminiscent of the Allman Brothers on "Brand New Day." This album will be especially appealing to fans of pyschedelic jam-band music.

CD release party at Linneman's on Oct. 3, with Salt Creek opening.