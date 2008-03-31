It could be argued that the BoDeans have reached their greatest recording potential on the albums produced by T-Bone Burnett. That greatness continues with Burnett's third time in the studio deck with the nearly 25-year-old band from Waukesha.

On Still, their mildly rootsy Americana-pop shimmers and chimes in all the right places, complementing the hooks that make the BoDeans alt-radio and Summerfest favorites. Group leaders Sammy Llanas and Kurt Neumann lyrically explore themes of hope and obsession. Nonetheless, there is a nagging sense that these guys make their music a tad too easily, that they forgo plumbing the depths of transcendent songwriting on tunes that should be saying more than they actually do.