Bounding Main

Kraken Up

by

In the already rarefied world of folk music, not many acts specialize solely in maritime songs with a cappella vocals. Milwaukee's Bounding Main numbers&nbsp;among that select&nbsp;company,&nbsp;and, as the cover and title of their fourth&nbsp;album attest, they have a sense of humor about their mission. When you're dressed like you've just disembarked from an Elizabethan pirate ship,&nbsp;you might as well grin. Fortunately, the three guys and two gals&nbsp;of Bounding Main have the chops to sell their shtick.&nbsp;Historic, public-domain sea&nbsp;shanties&nbsp;and other olden styles mingle with&nbsp;originals and forays into barbershop harmony and sweet swing for a fulsome sound. Collaborating with a similarly minded combo, The Jolly Rogers, proves that the addition of an acoustic&nbsp;guitar and more bass and baritone voices make for even more fun. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>