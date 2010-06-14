Carmen Rizzo

×

Producer-remixerCarmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplayand K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with PaulOakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and hislatest solo CD covers much ground. Some tracks are reminiscent of theelectronic travelogues of Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk with an echo of ‘70ssynthesizers. Other selections suggest the spacious aloneness, the solitarymelancholy, of Miles Davis’ Kind of Bluetransposed to a contemporary sound.