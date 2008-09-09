Cephas & Wiggins are among the most respected contemporary exponents of traditional blues and focus on a particular outcropping of that bedrock music. They steer away from the Mississippi Delta sound that influenced the development of rock 'n' roll and toward the Piedmont blues that flourished in Appalachia in the 20th century. On their latest recording Cephas & Wiggins range widely for material, from old-time Piedmont players like Rev. Gary Davis to originals in the mountain mode to an unusual cover of Fats Domino's "Going to the River." Throughout Richmond Blues, the duo maintains an easygoing, almost playful stride.