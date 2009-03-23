Lovely sight though it is, Chero Michel doesn't need the sultry bare-midriff shot that draws attention to her first full-length CD. The Milwaukee R&B diva's lustrous voice and alt-soul production could produce sufficient attention with these mature songs that draw from her recent life and the classic romantic themes of her chosen genre. Michel's hearty instrument can sneak up on a listener or directly address her subject matter with no play toward showing off.

What sounds like real horns and metal guitar harks back to older black pop stylings that Michel manages to keep fresh. Her prowess behind the microphone will keep her from being mistaken for lesser ingénues that some might consider her competition. She's another local talent with the goods to mark Milwaukee as a hotbed of national-caliber R&B talent.