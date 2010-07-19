Milwaukee's multicultural funk/disco/rock quintet China Shop Matador revisits the post-punk dance proffered by early ’80s New York City labels such as 99 and ZE, with a healthy appreciation for the edgier accessibility of Prince and Jamiroquai. With operatically trained singer Landy Guzman cooing and wailing about manifold matters of romantic intrigue and a band that thumps out its jams with the intention of soaking a dance floor in sweat, there's bounty to enjoy on their six-song debut. A slightly fuller production and further nuance in their songwriting could help their cause, but this Matador already moves with focused grace.