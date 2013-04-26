×

From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not the case, but their rootsy rock ’n’ roll possesses sufficient charm to overcome whatever initial confusion first impressions may engender. The Gypsys incorporate a honky-tonk influence into their amalgam of '60s garage punk, hot-rod ditties and bar-band blues without coming off as rockabilly torchbearers. It's nigh certain these guys' most intense work comes on stage rather than the studio, but this moon glows brightly enough in its own humble, engaging right.