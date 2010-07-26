Cyberchump * Janzyk

×

The Milwaukee/Kansas City aural sculptors (asCyberchump calls itself) decided to remix the electro-acoustic amalgamationsof their first two CDs. Enter Milwaukee laptop music-maker Janzyk. Thecollaboration birthed a collection of eccentric ambient and intelligentdance tracksor, rather, beat-driven tracks. Their danceability isn't aforced quality, but one that allows ReGroovedto work on the disco floor or in the chill-out lounge with roughly equalsuccess.

The original albums were already blessed by inputfrom such locals as John Kruth and Victor DeLorenzo, and the overlap of thosecontributors' styles abets in maintaining Cyberchump's genre-defyinginscrutability. The occasional cryptic, likely cynical (or cheeky, at least)found vocals on these otherwise instrumental pieces also ups the mystery.





Fans of purposefully unobtrusive ’90s Englishhouse music will find much to embrace here, as will anyone wanting to hearsynths, voices and "real" instruments melded in less obvious waysthan on Deep Forest or Enigma records. Those alreadyfamiliar with Cyberchump will be intrigued at the possibilities of what maycome next.



