Danny J featuring Mark Shurilla & The Greatest Hits, Larry Lynne

Ah, nostalgia. Longtime Milwaukee mainstay Danny J has gathered some friends to bask in the love ofjust as the title impliesrock ’n’ roll and soul music. The saluted genres are defined loosely enough to encompass purely pop nuggets by Jay & the Americans and The Vogues, but the love of a less technocratic time during rock's initial growing phase is included as well.

Former new waver and sometime Buddy Holly impersonator Mark Shurilla offers a few originals, one commemorating the plane crash that killed Holly and another saluting his love of raw Southern soul (and soulful ladies). Other vocalists besides Danny J, Shurilla and former Skunks member Larry Lynne offer the impression that Milwaukee's Soul of Rock & Roll could double as the soundtrack for a rockin' stage revue. Those who have been around as long as J will be familiar with most of the tunes he and his cohorts play. They sing for the love of the songs and the memories they evoke.