The Desert Sound Ensemble

Milwaukee's Desert Sound Ensemble brings the otherworldly tonalities and chords of Near Eastern and Indian music into the realm of acoustic psychedelia. Guitarist-vocalist Ali Lubbad's songwriting is dreamily evocative, a mirage of images playing against an ever-receding horizon. Veteran musician Mike Kashou anchors the music in tradition with his oud and Neil Qusba holds down the gently rippling beat on tabla while Leah Schwalenberg weaves yearning strains on harmonium. The five-song disc was recorded live on WMSE.