Easy Star All-Stars

Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon , a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon , which has been on the reggae charts since its release in 2003. Following suggestions from an online poll of their fans, the All-Stars have reworked Michael Jackson's Thriller . The familiar songs flow well in the new style. However, since the remake is so close to the source material, Thrillah is somewhat of a disappointment, making the bonus dub tracks the best on the release.