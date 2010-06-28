×

Vocalist CaroleFerrara and guitarist/singer John Plankenhorn have been performing around Milwaukee for the past 12years as electri-violet. Given the lack of self-conscious trendiness about whatthey do, their act can be called organically retro. The confessional catharsisof ’70s singer-songwriters melds with the affirmations of ’70s R&B. If theeffect at first seems disjointed, it's held together by Ferrara's flexible, soulful alto. Bass anddrums round out the sound for studio purposes, with occasional friendsproviding brass and keyboard accompaniment.



electri-violet performs July 6 at Chill on the Hill.



