Her blistering voice was in good form for her performances at the annual Montreux Jazz Festival, sampled on a newly released live album. By the '70s, blues great Etta James was fronting a blues-rock band with a touch of soul organ and brass. Some singers from her era were lost in such settings, but James was determined to out-shout the rock. Her high-decibel voice could have drowned out Led Zeppelin on this collection of blues standards, including Robert Johnson's "Dust My Broom" and Willie Dixon's "I Just Wanna Make Love to You."