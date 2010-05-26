Fiesta Cubana with Omara Portuondo & Band (EuroArts)

×

Cubaremained a musical enigma for most Americans for decades until 1997, whenguitarist Ry Cooder introduced the Buena Vista Social Club, a group of theisland nation’s most influential performers who brought the sounds of Cuba to lifefor a new generation of fans. BVSC member and singer Omara Portuondo resurfacedthis past New Year’s Eve to headline the 70th anniversary celebration of Havana’s famed Tropicananightclub, a performance captured on this newly released DVD. The 80-year-oldsinger is in fine form, offering a mix of Cuban guajira, bolero, mambo and sonsong styles with her five-piece ensemble. Hard-core fans may be disappointed byhow much time the colorful, kitschy Tropicana “ballet”with costumes asoutrageous as any Vegas lounge performancespend on screen, but the entire showglimmers with the energy and style that beats at the heart of Cuban music.



