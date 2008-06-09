×

Someof rock’s most memorable albums have been recorded by artists in the midst ofgrief and despair. While 13th Star, apoignant reflection on love by the recently heartbroken Derek Dickbetter knownas Fish, former frontman of the seminal British progressive-rock bandMarillionmay not go down as one of the greatest albums ever, it does rankamong Fish’s finest work.

Atage 50 and sounding as wise and weathered as Peter Gabriel, Fish has been on acreative roll of late, releasing five albums of new studio and live materialsince 2004. Many of the tracks on 13thStar begin with a subtle eeriness, gradually incorporating such indie-rockstandards as drum loops and sampling with the kind of accessible art rockMarillion used to make so well. The result is an engaging experience for bothyounger listeners who’ve never heard of Fish and aging proghe ads who still listen to Misplaced Childhood on vinyl.

Fish is touring the United States for the first time in 10 years and will perform at Shank Hall on Saturday, June14.



