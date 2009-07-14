­­Hometown folk singers Fox & Branch continue the kids 'n' family friendliness of their previous output with a nifty percussion arsenal (including washboard!). Repetition-inflected melodies begging for sing-alongs, story songs and dance instructions dominate the jovial proceedings, along with Midwestern takes on music from the international public domain. In fact, nearly half of Take Time in Life's 17 selections have European, African, Canadian, Australian or Caribbean roots. Dave Fox and Will Branch make the kind of fun, sincere music that's perfect for afternoon library programs or taking the young ones to a coffeehouse for a stay-up-past-bedtime treat of good-natured, memorable tunes. They may draw on music from all over the world, but Fox & Branch do so while carrying on Wisconsin's acoustic tradition.