How many more greatest-hits packages can be culled from Frank Sinatra’s catalog? The latest features crisp masters of nearly two-dozen recordings from the final segment of his recording career, when he was both mogul and star of Reprise Records. It’s great stuff to have on disc, assuming you don’t already own every track. Songs like “Come Fly With Me” and “My Way” are sung with the confident swagger of the Rat Pack years while Sinatra’s more sensitive side surfaces on “Moonlight Serenade” and “Somethin’ Stupid.” The bonus track, “Body and Soul,” with a new orchestral recording wrapped around a 1984 vocal by the Chairman of the Board, is a negligible selling point.