×

Gary Tanin’s name mightnot ring a bell with all local rock fans. But as a veteran producer, he’sworked with some of the city’s finest and best-known musiciansincluding theBoDeans’ Sam Llanas, the Violent Femmes’ Victor DeLorenzo and Genesis’ DarylStuermer.

Natural Selection gathers 18 songs from Tanin’s ownmusical output between 1971 and 2004, beginning with four cuts off of Sublime Nation, his 1995 solo albumfeaturing Talking Heads co-founder (and Milwaukee native) Jerry Harrison.Compulsively catchy ditties such as “Little Black Book” and “Every Trick in theBook” act as the perfect introduction to Tanin’s Beatles-influenced, slightlynasal power pop. Next come four tracks from the Xpensive Dogs, a project thatpaired Tanin with Japanese electronic-music composer Toshiyuki Hiraoka for twoalbums and revealed a darker, more rugged, guitar-driven side of Tanin’smusical mind. Other songs here include progressive-leaning pop cuts from thesoulful mid-’1970s concept album Otto& The Elevators and a selection of nice-sounding but dated balladscoming at the end.

Despite its low-keyconclusion, this is a worthy collection from a guy who deserves greater renown.Milwaukee’slucky to have him.



