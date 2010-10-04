Alumni of Milwaukee bands such as String Theory, Silvergun and Marashino come together to create commercially polished hard rock as The Heroes Lie. Minor-key melodies and riffs serve aggressively melancholy, sometimes depressive sentiments. The results play in the psychic space where anthems intersect with self-help and accusation. With the group’s balance of power, hooks and sullenness, The Heroes Lie is as good as any similar band touring on Ozzfest.

The Heroes Lie play as part of the “Fall Meltdown” show at the Miramar Theatre on Oct. 8.