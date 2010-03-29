×

Though it’s already being lauded asher most accessible album, Have One on Meisn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-discset is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you-like-and-ignore-the-rest.Musically, finding a middle ground between her Appalachian folk-inspired, morevocally demanding debut, The Milk-EyedMender, and its follow-up, the epic Van Dyke Parks-arranged Ys, much of Newsom’s third (more-than)full-length will sound more palatable to new listeners.

But Newsom is an acquired taste. Thosewho enjoy that taste will indulge in this feast of delicately phrased lyrics,ever-shifting arrangements including strings, cornet, mandolin and banjo, andNewsom’s own harp playing, which is not only technically impressive, but alsomoving. Others will have their fill and leave the table unable to claimthemselves as members of the Clean Plate Club.

And that’s just a shame, becausenothing here could be considered filler. In other words, Newsom doesn’t stuffyou with bread (to beat this metaphor to death). There’s a constant ebb andflow to the soothing lullabies and the more freak-folk moments, often withinone song. Those who take the time to digest it will find it a rewardingexperience.

Joanna Newsom headlines the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2.