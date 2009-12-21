Jon Lundbom & Big Five Chord

×

The Bad Plus trend amongyoung jazz combos is to take a familiar song from well outside the GreatAmerican Songbook of the 1930s and ’40ssay, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”anddeconstruct it without losing sight of the melody. New York guitarist Jon Lundbom and group venture further afield, into Americana, on their thirdCD. For Accomplish Jazz, theydeconstruct “The Christian Life,” the Louvin Brothers tune familiar to fans of’60s rock through a cover by The Byrds in their country-rock period. Lundbomplays it like a country waltz while a noisy saxophone turns the melody insideout. It represents the mellower side of a band whose originals are composed ofthe spiky chords and hard-edged angles of the post-’60s avant-garde.



