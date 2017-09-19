Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)

No one can accuse Jonny Lang of abandoning his roots—not after listening to Signs , the first album in four years from the singer and guitar slinger who burst on the scene as a blues prodigy at age 16 before heading in numerous musical directions over the next two decades. Songs like the swampy “Snakes" and the sludgy title track showcase his solo prowess and affinity for using blues as the base for contemporary songs with funk and rock hooks. While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)” from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs , the stomping opener “Make It Move," the gospel-infused “Stronger Together" and the melancholic finale “Singing Songs" prove Lang can still make the blues accessible for newbies. And his weathered vocals deliver a sandy grittiness, especially on “Last Man Standing" and “Into the Light." For those of us paying attention since the beginning, Signs signals the most complete album of Lang’s enviable career.

Jonny Lang will perform at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Sept. 21-22.