Josh Thompson

Cedarburg nativeJosh Thompson is one of the first Wisconsinites since the ’80s to crackcommercial country radio’s top 20. The hit to take him there, "Beer On theTable," benefits from amiable hooks and sly machismo. His sincere deliverysells songs (all of which he at least co-wrote) that trot out the virtuallyguaranteed hit-making tropes of his genre. He sings of his small-townreputation and just how country he is, while giving shout-outs to his Lord andan ex-flame. As with much music stemming from the Nash/Vegas twang factory,there's somewhat of a formula to Way OutHere, but Thompson's personality rises above it. It should be fun, maybeeven revelatory, to hear how he matures.



