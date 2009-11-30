Komeda Project

×

The haunting lullaby that opens Rosemary’s Baby is undoubtedly the best-known music by composerKrzysztof Komeda, who wrote the scores for several Roman Polanski films beforehis death in 1969, just before his 38th birthday. But he was also involved in athriving European jazz during the ’60s. The crack musicians of Komeda Projectare dedicated to bringing its namesake’s jazz compositions to renewedattention. The material chosen for Requiemsuggests that Komeda used jazz as a sonic palette of many colorsfrom moodyand anxious to assertive and reticentand worked from the inspiration ofambitious jazz artists such as Duke Ellington and John Coltrane.



