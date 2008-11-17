KT's Universal Love Band

How do you define "universal love"? For Milwaukee veteran KT Rusch it means a number of things. First off, it's the name of the band in which she and her band mates mix various reggae and Nigerian pop flavors. Judging from the lyrics, universal love is also the blend of Rastafarianism and Eastern mystic practices propelling her calls for freedom from the shackles of personal and political oppression. Rusch's enthusiastic vocal attack provides a touch of authentic funk as the group looks to spread peace and harmony.