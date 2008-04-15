The three Palestinian brothers of Le Trio Joubran are heirs to a family history of music associated with the oud, the ancient instrument at the root of the lute and the guitar. Their latest album is brooding and meditative, yet propulsive and rhythmic, as three sets of hands work the strings in harmony. Most of the melodies are improvised around traditional-sounding Near Eastern themes, although the brothers Joubran confess that fusion guitar virtuoso John McLaughlin helped inspire their quest for spiritual and technical mastery of their instruments.