LeroyAirmaster always towered over most of the competition. Back in the ’70s and’80s, when second- and third-rate blues imitators proliferated in theheartland, the Milwaukeeband had the edge in musicianship and empathy for the music. Reunited lastyear, Leroy Airmaster recorded a pair of shows at Turner Hall for their livedisc. With drummer Vodie Rhinehart and bassist Kurt Koenig keeping a steady yetelastic groove, guitarist Bill Stone and harmonica king Steve Cohen stand on asolid platform for their emotive solos. Liveat Turner Hall mixes a couple of original tunes with a batch of classics byOtis Rush, Percy Mayfield and others.

Leroy Airmaster performs 9:30 p.m. June 19at Delafield Brewhaus; 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Humboldt Park’sChill on the Hill; and 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Grant Park.



