Lokesh is a man withdeep roots but no boundaries. The expatriate Indian electronica artist haslived in San Franciscofor several years and brings diverse influences together with the sonic essenceof his homeland. Sitar and acoustic guitar weave into the crowded sounds of thedance floor; the passionate wail of Indipop vocals rise in a repetitive loopfrom the synthetic sonics; and tabla drumming provides a nimble, organiccounterpoint to the jackhammer beats and swoosh of ‘70s prog rock. Theheartbeat pulse of Lokesh’s music is designed for clubbing but the sonic mix isworth a listen.



