Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, Live at the Hollywood Bowl, by Willie Nelson and Friends

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

On April 29-30, 2023, an audience of thousands packed the Hollywood Bowl for one of the biggest birthday parties of the year in music. Willie Nelson’s 90th was celebrated by a triumphal gathering of his peers, mentees and musical friends in high places taking turns at performing songs written by or associated with one of country music’s genuine living legends.

The event documented on this DVD testifies to the range of Nelson’s influence and the scope of his career. Chaffing under the rules of Nashville, he lit out to the territories, associating with the Austin-based “country outlaws” of the ‘70s. Musicians descended from that movement represented on Long Story Short include Rodney Crowell and Dwight Yoakum. But the tributes don’t end with that contingent. Rock acts such as Dave Matthews and artists from parallel movements at the borders of country and rock, such as Emmylou Harris and Kris Kristofferson, are on hand. Nelson takes the stage at well, often in the company of surprising guests such as Keith Richards and Snoop Dog. Nelson even reunited Stephen Stills and Neil Young for the question otherwise left unspoken during the concert, “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?”

