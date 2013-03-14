×

Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the way, as he is responsible for writing, production, playing and singing. It's a fitting move for this loosely constructed song cycle chronicling Lansing's journey from darkness to light, both personally and philosophically. Though he revisits his Jimi riffing, Solstice offers a broader soundscape that plants him in an adult contemporary/rock hybrid zone. Though the self-reliance is admirable, it's fair to wonder whether collaborative input with other talents would have resulted in even more resonant artistry. As a conduit for tasty axe licks and self-revelation, however, Solstice makes its point.