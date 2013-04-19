×

The McCrary Sisters come to gospel music through heredity as well as conviction. As daughters of a founding member of the seminal Fairfield Four, the quartet were reared in the ecstatic singing of the African-American church, yet their tastes are more Catholic than their forbearer’s. On All the Way , the Sisters deliver bluesy R&B, James Brown-style funk and soulful ’70-style rock imbued with spiritual or social messages. An ace backing band—of a caliber that equals that of the great Stax-Volt session players of the ’60s—supports the McCrarys throughout.