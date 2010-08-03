×

Some bands simply evolve more than others. Oversix years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out ofMadison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groupswhile consistently redefining its sound.





The Forever Endeavorbears little resemblance to 2006’s Rogue Nation, a raucous record thatdidn’t sound like The Mighty Short Bus’ sunny 2004 debut, When the TimeComes. Rather, this organic, rootsy collection of songs reveals a band thathas finally found its soul. Dual singers-songwriters-guitarists Frank Busch andNic Adamany invoke a younger Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas with their summertimeharmonies on “Go On, Go On,” “Out West” and “Fool’s Gold.” “Don’t Mess WithTexas” and “Minnesota”tell engaging stories, and “Ol’ #7” displays Busch’s flair for country.





The Mighty Short Bus can still cover The BlackCrowes and Tom Petty better than most above-average bar bands, but TheForever Endeavor should garner this quartet deserved attention on its own.



