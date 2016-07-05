Mike Jones Trio: Roaring (Capri)

The Great American Songbook had many authors, most of them laboring on Tin Pan Alley, pounding out tunes by the gross for New York publishers. Ephemera and outright junk sometimes resulted, but the marvel was that talent under deadline also produced gems. Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring , a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the sound structure of those songs. Included are familiar numbers such as Gus Kahn’s “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” and Irving Berlin’s “What’ll I Do” along with lesser-known tunes.