Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blending the age-old rhythms with Western instruments and contemporary production. Mostly, Land ofFire echoes the sort of gravity-free music prevalent of Africa’s western shore, transposing the thumb pianos and drumming of old into the 21st century.