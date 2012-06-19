Oakfield native Nicole Kottke earned her country-music credentials by being raised on a farm, and she has plenty of the exuberance that comes with a happy youth. That combination works to her favor on her debut CD, <em>I'll Meet You There</em>. The slightly less-than-slick production gives Kottke's music (which certainly aspires to the more amiable currents of pop-country commercial radio) a slightly alt veneer. Kottke's voice lends authenticity to her songs about rural roads, county fairs and being daddy's girl. Fun as it all sounds, there remains a certain lack of tension in Kottke's work. She may want to plumb the less wonderful emotions and experiences of her life to add a more completeand thus more relatableperspective to her promising artistry. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>