Active in the klezmer revival for two decades, The Nu Haven Kapelye has finally released its first album. The really big band (sometimes numbering up to 35 players) from Connecticut performs traditional songs along with numbers of more recent vintage. Sometimes the Kapelye hew close to Old Country styles; sometimes they venture onto tangents that touch on jazz. The band’s rendition of “Bei Mir Bist du Schein” infuses Balkan brass with a swing-time rhythm.