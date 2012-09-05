Madison's Old American Junk creates folksy Americana/alt country with melodic hooks and introspective lyrical depth. Vocalist Shane Hardwicke sounds like a lost Midwest cousin of Feargal Sharkey from the superlative '70s Irish pop punk band The Undertones. <em>Home</em> includes a multiple-part suite of a song offering a forward-thinking sort of acoustic chamber pop. Here's a sterling example of fine song craft that extends Wisconsin's penchant for producing sounds on the edge of roots music. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>