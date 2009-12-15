×

Paul Cebar is usuallythought of as a bandleader, exploring Afro-Caribbean-American music with theMilwaukeeans andin an earlier epochthe R&B Cadets. But Cebar began as asoloist in the late ’70s and in recent years has opened for Nick Lowe, ChrisSmither and others with just a guitar in hand. One Little Light On represents his solo acoustic avenue withemotive, intimate originals and a few well-chosen covers. Cebar collaborateswith several Milwaukee-rooted songwriters, including Peter Mulvey, Tony Jarvis,Willy Porter and Paul Finger. There is an echo of Jonathan Richman here (“Can’tBlame a Lover”) and antique blues there (“It Done Fell Off”). Mostly, One LittleLight On shows Cebar as a distinctive songwriter in many formats.



